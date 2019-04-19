Cricket

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli slams fifth IPL ton: Cricketing fraternity hails King Kohli

By
IPL 2019: Virat Kohli slams fifth IPL ton: Cricketing fraternity hails King Kohli
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Kolkata, April 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli blazed a 58-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Friday (April 19) and reached his fifth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Only his former RCB teammate, Chris Gayle, has slammed more tons than Kohli in the IPL. The Universe Boss has slammed six centuries in the cash-rich T20 league.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Points Table

The 30-year-old opened the innings for his team after host captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and invited them to bat first. The right-handed batsman initially scored his fifty off 40 deliveries but later unleashed his beast mode by smashing the second fifty in the next 17 deliveries.




Kohli blasted nine boundaries and four maximums in his stay into the middle. Kohli, who opened the innings, was dismissed on the final ball of the innings while attempting a maximum. He last slammed a century during IPL 2016 when he slammed four centuries in the tournament. He had to wait for two years to get to another ton.

Kohli constructed his innings well and played a second fiddle to Moeen Ali as the English all-rounder played another brilliant cameo. Ali smashed his half century off just 24 deliveries.

Riding on Kohli's ton and Ali's quickfire fifty Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 213/4 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Here's how experts reacted on Kohli's blistering ton:

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 22:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019

