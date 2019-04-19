IPL 2019: Virat Kohli slams fifth IPL ton: Cricketing fraternity hails King Kohli

Only his former RCB teammate, Chris Gayle, has slammed more tons than Kohli in the IPL. The Universe Boss has slammed six centuries in the cash-rich T20 league.

The 30-year-old opened the innings for his team after host captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and invited them to bat first. The right-handed batsman initially scored his fifty off 40 deliveries but later unleashed his beast mode by smashing the second fifty in the next 17 deliveries.

Kohli blasted nine boundaries and four maximums in his stay into the middle. Kohli, who opened the innings, was dismissed on the final ball of the innings while attempting a maximum. He last slammed a century during IPL 2016 when he slammed four centuries in the tournament. He had to wait for two years to get to another ton.

Most centuries in Twenty20 cricket as captain:



6 - Michael Klinger

5 - VIRAT KOHLI

3 - Chirs Gayle#IPL2019 #KKRvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 19, 2019

Kohli constructed his innings well and played a second fiddle to Moeen Ali as the English all-rounder played another brilliant cameo. Ali smashed his half century off just 24 deliveries.

Riding on Kohli's ton and Ali's quickfire fifty Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 213/4 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Here's how experts reacted on Kohli's blistering ton:

VIRAT!!!!!!!!!!!🎉🎉🎉 you little biscuit @imVkohli Top knock from @MoeenaliAli as well👏Bowlers to follow through what’s been a very good 1st half — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 19, 2019

Sensational 100. The acceleration from Kohli has been awesome. Moeen set up the carnage and Kohli sealed it dramatically — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2019

One way of looking at this game is that @imVkohli has put tremendous pressure on his own bowlers. 😀😀😀 @StarSportsIndia #RCBvKKR @Live_IPL12 — wv raman (@wvraman) April 19, 2019

Considering the situation RCB are in the IPL this season, outstanding effort from @imVkohli. Not giving up! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 19, 2019

What a 💯 boss ✊✊✊😊🙏 @imVkohli god bless u bulli always 😊⭐️ pic.twitter.com/g8sH1Dq23W — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) April 19, 2019

Virat Kohli has shown us once again why he is regarded 'The Best'



Hunger & Passion Unlimited 🔥#KKRvRCB — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 19, 2019

.@RCBTweets didn't look like getting 200+ but what a class performance from @imVkohli!! Moen too looked too good for @KKRiders bowlers, strange that Piyush Chawla bowled just one over?#KKRvRCB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 19, 2019

50 of 40 balls and another 50 in just 17 more , only King Kohli @imVkohli can do this to one of the best attacks in IPL today, magnificent display of batsmanship and an amazing Century, #RCBvsKKR #IPL2019 #KingKohli — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 19, 2019

That cover drive by Kohli to the 90s -- just lift you from the depth off a mood downswing and weariness, tells you the world is an awesome place. @imVkohli #KKRvRCB #VIVOIPL #KKR — Unnikrishnan (@unni1974) April 19, 2019

Looked scratchy for 2/3 of the innings....but didn’t give up. Moeen’s presence allowed Kohli to bide time. And then the master class to finish. Century number 5. #TonMachine #Kohli #KKRvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 19, 2019

