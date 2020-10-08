IPL 2020 analysis: Bowlers come to the party for Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR, who opted to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, were bowled out for 167 in the last ball of the innings, for what looked like a par score.

Kolkata were indebted to Rahul Tripathi who was promoted to open the innings. His 51-ball 81 which included eight fours and three sixes laid the foundation for victory as their star-studded middle order failed to show up once again.

IPL 2020: Tripathi opens innings against Chennai Super Kings, scores impressive 81

Sunil Narine, who had been opening, was dropped down to four but could only make 17, while Eoin Morgan (7) and Andre Russell (2) had rare off-days as Dwayne Bravo (3-37) led CSK's fine bowling display.

KKR's problems in the early stages of the tournament were due to a lack of big scores, with top scorer Shubman Gill down in 13th in the IPL for runs.

IPL 2020: Narine is one of us, least we can do is back him: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

However, Tripathi hit their highest individual score in their five games so far, and it was the need of the hour given the rest of the order's struggles.

And though Narine and Russell struggled with the willow, they bowled extremely well to restrict CSK to 157 for five.

Rahul Tripathi, bowlers hand Knight Riders an incredible win

CSK were confident of chasing the target when Shane Watson (50) and Ambati Rayudu (30) made 69 for the second wicket only to be denied by some brilliant death bowling from Narine (1-31) and Russell (1-18).

There was a boundary in each of CSK's first 10 overs and they were coasting when they required 69 off the final 48 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Yet Narine - who bowled overs 12, 14, 16 and 19 - applied the handbrake, along with Russell.

KKR are now third in standings with three wins from five games, while CSK, who have played an extra game are sixth.

IPL POINTS TABLE

KKR next take on struggling Kings XI Punjab in a day game on Saturday (October 10) at the same venue.

For the CSK, the southern derby is on the cards as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai in the second match of the same day at Dubai.