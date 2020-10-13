IPL 2020: Ashwin reacts after Natarajan claims dream wicket of Dhoni

Bengaluru, October 13: Ravichandran Ashwin wishes Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan for claiming his dream wicket of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Match 29 of IPL 2020 on Tuesday (October 13).
Before the match, Natarajan had told Ashwin that dismissing Dhoni would be a huge achievement for him.
"Whose wicket will you consider an achievement," Ashwin had asked his Tamil Nadu teammate Natarajan in his YouTube channel. Natarajan in a flash replied: "Dhoni."
On Tuesday (October 13), the left-arm pacer achieved his goal of dismissing the CSK captain and the wicket came in the final delivery of his quota of four overs.
In the fifth ball of his final over, Natarajan was hit for a huge six by Dhoni, who took us back to his vintage days. But the pacer got the better of the former India captain of the very next ball as he got him caught at long off by Kane Williamson.
Right after the pacer claimed his dream wicket of MS Dhoni, his Tamil Nadu teammate Ashwin took to social media to congratulate Natarajan on his achievement.
"Well done da @Natarajan_91. Great moment for you," tweeted Ashwin.
Well done da @Natarajan_91 👏👏 . Great moment for you.🔥🔥 https://t.co/pJz2gkwXqK— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 13, 2020
