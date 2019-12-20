IPL 2020 Auction: Experts analyse Chennai Super Kings Squad as CSK add four players to MS Dhoni-led side

Piyush Chawal, who played for KKR in the previous season, was their biggest buy in the auction and it was a surprise pick for CSK. They didn't buy any batsmen and focussed on strengthening their bowling attack as all the four purchases they made were bowlers.

The experts, in interaction with Star Sports, reacted to the buys CSK made during the auction and how balanced their squad looks.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach, Tom Moody while talking about CSK's auction strategy said, "It gives them balance and gives them more options. We know that the formula was to dominate at home, and the challenge is to add a strong pace to their puzzle to be able to dominate at home. I wouldn't be surprised to see full spinners play at home."

Moody on CSK's acquisition of Chawla said, "He is very experienced. What he tends to do is against the right-handers, he can beat them off the inside edge and the outside edge. So he is a bit like Imran Tahir in the sense that he is looking to spin it through the gate and beat you on the inside edge. Other spinners will try to beat you on the offside edge. In T20 cricket, leg-spinners who try to beat right-handers on the inside edge are the most effective and because they have a good wrong 'un, they tend to be very good match-ups against left-hand batsmen."

"I think Piyush is a good buy and a typical buy by CSK. They buy experience, and he is one of the experienced spinners. Now they have Harbhajan, Imran, Chawla and Jadeja. That is a serious spin attack there," Moody added further.

Dean Jones on Chennai Super Kings' acquisition of Piyush Chawla said, "Piyush Chawla goes for Rs 6.5 crore. He has done very well for himself and why he is one of the best bowlers is because he has got all the toys: wrong 'uns and leggies and he's not frightened of bowling to left-handers."

Star Sports Expert Darren Ganga on Chennai Super Kings' acquisition of Piyush Chawla ahead of IPL 2020 on Select Dugout on Star Sports said, "He has that loopy leg-break that could entice you as a T20 batsman. He can pick up early wickets. The art of being a leg-spinner is very unique and in T20 cricket, is an asset to any team."