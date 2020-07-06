IPL 2020: BCCI fed up as ICC continues to delay final call on the fate of T20 World Cup in Australia

The BCCI has been eagerly waiting for the ICC's final call on the T20 WC so that it could plan the domestic cricket season at home. The Indian cricket board wishes to organise the IPL 2020 in September-November window behind closed doors but the suspense over the showpiece event is preventing it from planning.

As per a Times of India report, the BCCI is now fed up with the ICC's dilly-dallying and it wishes to prepare for cricket to return in the country when the situation is safe.

IPL money goes to players, not Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah: BCCI treasurer Arun Kumar Dhumal

The BCCI has also received proposals from UAE and Sri Lanka to host IPL 13 and it might be considered if the situation doesn't improve in India.

"The year started on a horrible note and there's been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head-on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Dhumal also claimed that ICC's decision on T20 World Cup will not affect the BCCI's plans for a lot of time has already been wasted due to the delay.

"Those announcements and outcomes are not in our hands. The T20 World Cup, for instance, is being postponed so let the announcement come when it has to," Dhumal said.

With major football leagues like Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga and Serie A returning to action in the European countries, the BCCI is mulling to prepare a contingency plan ready for the future to resume cricket.

"The NBA is beginning in the US in a protected zone. The English Premier League (EPL) is on and so are the FA Cup matches. Bundesliga was the first to show the way. Even Australia's domestic rugby league is about to begin. What BCCI is talking about is the need to make contingency plans from September," Dhumal said.

However, reports in Australia are now claiming that the T20 World Cup in the country is all but cancelled for this year and the announcement over the same would be made by the end of this week.