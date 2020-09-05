IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Head to head record, most wickets, most runs

1. Head to Head: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

The CSK and MI have clashed 30 times, including in the now-defunct Champions League T20, since the inception of IPL in 2008. Mumbai hold the edge with 18 wins over Chennai's 12. The Indians moved ahead of Super Kings once Rohit took over as captain and won three IPL titles under him. Mumbai also have a rare record of dominating Chennai at the latter's home turf - MA Chidambaram Stadium. They have played eight times in Chennai and Mumbai Indians so far have won six times against home team's two. Mumbai are the only side to have breached Super Kings' fortress.

2. Most runs

Not very surprisingly, Suresh Raina holds the record of most runs in the matches between Chennai and Mumbai. The CSK batting mainstay has made 722 runs and he is also the most capped player with 29 appearances. However, the ‘Chinna Thala' will not be seen in action in IPL 2020 as he had pulled out of the tournament to be with his family.

3. Most wickets

Again, not very surprisingly, Lasith Malinga keeps that record and the Sri Lankan pacer has 36 wickets. In an uncanny similarity, Malinga too will miss the whole IPL 2020, just like Raina, as he is also staying back in Colombo because of family reasons. Rest assured, those two stars will not extend their records at least in IPL 2020. Malinga is also the highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

4. IPL 2020 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings have hit massively by the Covid 19 with 13 members, including two players, getting tested positive, and they also have to deal with the absence of proven performers like Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Mumbai do not haves such worries apart from the withdrawal of Malinga. Under the current circumstances, Mumbai appears favourite to extend their domination of Chennai.