IPL 2020: Chris Gayle fined for Code of Conduct breach

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Match 50 of IPL 2020, Gayle was dismissed by Royals' fast bowler Jofra Archer as he looked to complete his 23rd T20 century and lost his cool, throwing his bat away in disgust.

The 41-year-old regained his composure though and shook the England bowler's hand while walking off.

Later, Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL statement read.

Despite Gayle' swashbuckling innings, Royals beat KXIP by five wickets to keep their play-off hopes alive. They are now at fifth in the IPL 2020 points table and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game on Sunday (November 1).

Gayle may have missed out on yet another Twenty20 ton, but he wrote his name into the history books when he became the first player to smash 1,000 T20 sixes.

The fearless, free-scoring West Indian is the only player to amass more than 13,000 T20 runs in little over 400 matches.

Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 T20 sixes

Gayle walked in with the KXIP one-down and smashed 99 off 63 balls with eight sixes, which took his tally to 1,001 sixes.

"A thousand maximums - another record? Oh man," Gayle told hold broadcaster Star Sports.

IPL 2020: In my mind it's a hundred, says Gayle after getting out for 99

"I just have to give thanks for hitting it well at age 41. A lot of dedication and hard work has paid off over the years. Still here, still doing it, same way. Very grateful," he added.

KXIP are also in contention for a play-off berth race as they are fourth in the IPL 2020 table with 12 points just above Royals, thanks to a better net run-rate.

They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.