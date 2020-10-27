IPL 2020: Chris Gayle looks in good touch, he should never retire, says Mandeep Singh

KXIP defeated KKR by eight wickets in IPL 2020 on Monday (October 26) thanks to match-winning 100-run partnership between Singh and Gayle, who scored 66 and 51 runs respectively to help KXIP chase down the target of 150 runs.

Gayle, who wasn't selected in the first half of the season, has looked it in tremendous touch and his teammate Mandeep feels the same about the "greatest T20 player ever".

"He (Gayle) should never retire. He is always in great touch. I have never seen him struggle. He is probably the greatest T20 player ever," Singh said in the post-match press conference.

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab want to win games for Mandeep Singh, says Chris Gayle

Earlier, during the post-match presentation, Gayle had revealed that youngsters in the team keep on telling him not to retire from the shortest format of the game.

"Today the coach asked the senior players, we need to step up in crucial games, I am glad we were able to put my hand up. And the youngsters in the team are telling me, don't retire," Gayle had told host broadcaster Star Sports.

Since Gayle has returned to the playing XI, KXIP have secured fifth straight wins in the tournament and the team has now claimed the fourth spot on the points table with 12 points.

Kind of toughness Mandeep has shown has rubbed on to others: KXIP skipper KL Rahul

Reflecting on the KXIP's current form, Singh said: "It is just the self-belief that we have shown in the last few games that no matter what we have to keep that Punjabi fight in every game. I am very happy that games are going in our way."

KXIP will look to seal another win on Friday (October 30) when they face fellow play-off aspirants Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.