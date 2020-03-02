IPL 2020: CSK captain MS Dhoni arrives to hero's welcome in Chennai

Dhoni will begin practising for the cash-rich league from March 3 in Chennai along with CSK teammates Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu and Karn Sharma.

The CSK training camp, however, is scheduled to start only after March 19 when the international stars also join the group.

Three-time IPL champions CSK shared a video of Dhoni's arrival on social media with the captions: "Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen".

Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/DpQBIqahZe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2020

The IPL 2020 will see Dhoni return to cricketing action for the first time since the 2019 World Cup semi-final which India lost to New Zealand. The veteran wicketkeeper has been on a break since July last year and has also been left out of the BCCI central contract.

Dhoni will play his first game after an eight-month sabbatical in the opener of 13th edition of the IPL on March 29 where Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

