IPL 2020: CSK spinner Imran Tahir pens emotional note for fans

The Super Kings finished the 13th edition of the T20 tournament with 12 points from 14 matches. This is the first time in the tournament’s history that the Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL.

But Dhoni’s side ended the tournament with a bang as they secured three back-to-back wins. While they endured a tough outing in the ongoing edition, skipper MS Dhoni said that they had a lot of positives to take away from the season. Moreover, like the CSK skipper said, Chennai will miss a lot of its core players next season.

After the team’s final game of the season, CSK skipper Imran Tahir penned an emotional note for the fans and thanked them for their love and support.

Good finish at the end but a heavy feeling in the heart not to get to the play offs.Sorry fans if you feel I didn’t perform the way you all expected.If given a chance will try and do better next year.Thanks a lot for your love and continued support #Yellove — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) November 1, 2020

The South African spinner did not play too many games this season. But Tahir’s wicket of Chris Gayle hurt the Kings XI Punjab’s campaign as they lost out on a playoff spot after their loss to CSK.

The Chennai spinner said he will come back stronger in the next edition and put up a better show if given a chance. The player took to Twitter to put up the emotional post.

It has been an emotional time for the CSK squad who missed out on a playoff spot for the first time, especially since most of the members will not be a part of the squad next season. While the 41-year-old Tahir penned an emotional note for the fans, CSK teammate Shane Watson called it quits and he announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

After their win, the Chennai skipper MS Dhoni had said the core of the team will see a lot of changes in the upcoming edition and the younger generation will take over.