IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

CSK, already out of the reckoning for the first time ever, will aim to end their dismal campaign on a positive note. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team, languishing at the bottom of the points table, head in to the clash after notching up back-to-back wins over RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders.

For CSK, 23-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown a lot of spark, notching up back-to-back fifties to set up the wins against RCB and KKR. Ravindra Jadeja has been in fantastic form, smashing boundaries and sixes towards the end of the innings.

The CSK bowling unit, boosted by the inclusion of New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santer, has done well in the previous two outings and will look to keep the momentum going.

2. Team News - Kings XI Punjab

With skipper KL Rahul, the leading run-scorer of the tournament, and the flamboyant Chris Gayle coming good and the marauding Nicholas Pooran to follow at No 4, KXIP will fancy their chances at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It remains to be seen if Mayank Agarwal, who has missed three games, returns to the side.

KXIP's bowling has been instrumental in their recent wins. However, against the Royals they leaked runs and were unable to pick wickets and skipper Rahul will hope his bowlers will be on top of their game against a CSK side, which cruised to a 10-wicket win in their previous meeting.

3. Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

4. Dream11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

5. Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab have squared off 22 times and the former holds a clear 13-9 mandate.

6. Match details

Date: November 1

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP