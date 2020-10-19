IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 37 updates: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat first in Dhoni's 200th IPL game

Bengaluru, Oct. 19: The Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are set to face-off in an important Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Both Super Kings and Royals are lying at the bottom half of the table, having won only three games each. With six points each out of the nine played so far, the two teams will have to quickly turn their campaign around. The MS Dhoni-led Super Kings and Steve Smith-led Royals will look to collect an important win, as they aim to keep their playoff chances alive in the ongoing IPL season.

With just five matches each remaining for both the teams, the road ahead is definitely going to be a tough and tricky one, and they know that they cannot afford any more lapses from hereon. Both teams lost their respective last matches on Saturday. While the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lost to table toppers Delhi Capitals by five wickets, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by seven wickets by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With both occupying the last two rungs on the points table, the two sides will have to turn their campaign around quickly if they are to keep their playoff chances alive.

The last time the two sides had met this season, the Royals had defeated Chennai by 16 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

Here, mykhel brings you the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match updates: