IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 4 Updates: Rajasthan Royals set to open campaign against Chennai

Bengaluru, Sept. 22: The first few days of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League have already thrown up a few thrillers, injuries and a Super Over too! After a six-month delay the tournament, sans the fans, kicked off with a cracker of a contest between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

And after notching up a five-wicket win over Mumbai in the IPL opener, MS Dhoni-led CSK is set for their second match of the season. The Chennai team is set to take on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smith, will be playing their first game of the season. While skipper Smith’s availability has been confirmed, the Royals will be without the services of Ben Stokes. Rajasthan will also be without Jos Buttler, due to quarantine rules, but Jofra Archer will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings will be a confident lot after defeating Mumbai in the opener. They should be retaining the same squad which put up an all-round show in the opener. Sam Curran and Piyush Chawla put up a dominating show, and skipper Dhoni will hope that they can continue their solid show.

While RR will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start, CSK will be looking to notch up their second win on the trot.

Here, MyKhel brings you the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match updates:

Auto Refresh Feeds
06:48 pm

Pitch Report: Ten minutes to go for the toss. Pitch report from Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar says there’s no grass on the pitch and he expects turn from it. He says batting first will ne the best time to bat

06:37 pm

Yashasvi set for the big stage:

06:33 pm

This is the first match of the season in Sharjah. And with a flatter pitch and smaller ground we can expect high scoring match tonight. We are half an hour away from the toss.

06:14 pm

With 14 wins from 22 matches, CSK hold the upperhand as they gear up to meet RR.

05:51 pm

The skipper is back and just in time for the Royals opening game!

05:44 pm

The Rajasthan Royals are set to open their IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings in match no. 4 of the ongoing season. The Royals will play CSK at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Just In

Story first published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 17:43 [IST]
