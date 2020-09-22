IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 4 Updates: Rajasthan Royals set to open campaign against Chennai

Bengaluru, Sept. 22: The first few days of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League have already thrown up a few thrillers, injuries and a Super Over too! After a six-month delay the tournament, sans the fans, kicked off with a cracker of a contest between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

And after notching up a five-wicket win over Mumbai in the IPL opener, MS Dhoni-led CSK is set for their second match of the season. The Chennai team is set to take on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smith, will be playing their first game of the season. While skipper Smith’s availability has been confirmed, the Royals will be without the services of Ben Stokes. Rajasthan will also be without Jos Buttler, due to quarantine rules, but Jofra Archer will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings will be a confident lot after defeating Mumbai in the opener. They should be retaining the same squad which put up an all-round show in the opener. Sam Curran and Piyush Chawla put up a dominating show, and skipper Dhoni will hope that they can continue their solid show.

While RR will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start, CSK will be looking to notch up their second win on the trot.

Here, MyKhel brings you the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match updates: