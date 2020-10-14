IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH: "Fearing MS Dhoni's rage, umpire Paul Reiffel changed his decision", say Twitterati

Twitterati were irked when they saw umpire Paul Reiffel changed his decision and didn't signal a wide ball after CSK captain MS Dhoni expressed his anger from behind the stumps.

It was the second ball of the 19th over which was bowled by Shardul Thakur. After bowling a wide yorker which resulted in a wide, Shardul once again bowled another wide yorker to prevent dangerous-looking Rashid Khan from attacking him.

As the umpire was looking to stretch his arms to signal another wide angry Dhoni and Shardul could be seen telling Reiffel that it wasn't a wide ball and the umpire changed his decision. The replays later confirmed that the ball was actually a 'wide' for it was clearly outside the tramline.

The sight of umpire bowing down to Dhoni's ire and changing his decision irked fans. Several claimed that it isn't easy for the umpires to go against the former India cricketer and that they are afraid of him.

I thought the wording of the tweet would make it clear (apparently hasn't) I was speaking in jest.



Paul Reiffel is a former Test cricketer and longtime umpire. He's definitely faced more pressure than Dhoni being a little upset.



Plus umpires are allowed to change their minds. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) October 13, 2020

Seeing a lot of people having a go at Dhoni for this. Dhoni is the fielding side captain/keeper, he is entitled to protest a call, even if he is wrong, like in this case. The onus is on the umpire to stand firm by his decision. https://t.co/k77kmaaIay — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 13, 2020

I can't help but think about the backlash if Kohli would have done the same what Dhoni did today.



Not saying anyone else doing makes it better/worse, but IPL GC needs to be stricter with such stuff. Can't have umpires being bullied. Not cool. #CSKvsSRH #SRHvsCSK https://t.co/oUDuTDm8MV — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) October 13, 2020

Having posted 167/6 in 20 overs, Dhoni rotated his bowlers well and once again proved how good a captain he is, as Sunrisers lost the match by 20 runs. Super Kings restricted Hyderabad to 147/8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Earlier, Dhoni had yet another tiff with the umpire during the match against Rajasthan Royals on September 22. It was in the 18th over of the Royals' innings when umpire C Shamshuddin ruled Tom Curran out caught behind off Deepak Chahar's bowling.

It was a horrible decision and Curran couldn't refer after Rahul Tewatia wasted the only DRS. However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin understanding his error in the judgement referred it to the TV umpire.

The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball nor did Dhoni caught it cleanly as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen giving Shamshuddin a piece of his mind as he went for a referral after giving a decision.

During the conversation, Dhoni was seen telling the umpire that he could have referred to the third umpire in the first place instead of raising his finger.