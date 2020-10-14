IPL 2020: DC vs RR, Match 30 Updates: Iyer departs after fifty as Delhi look to set competitive target

Dubai, October 14: Delhi Capitals clash with Rajasthan Royals in Match 30 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday (October 14).

While Shreyas Iyer-led DC come into this match on the back of a defeat to Mumbai Indians, Steve Smith-led RR are fresh off a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, DC have lost just two of their seven games as opposed to RR's four defeats in the same amount of games. And in the reverse fixture, which happened just a few days ago on Friday (October 9), Delhi beat Royals by a huge margin.

Victory aside, DC lost their wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant through injury in that match and have found it tough to assemble a balanced side. DC also received further blow with the news that pacer Ishant Sharma will miss the rest of the tournament.

And with Pant also set to miss more games due to a grade-1 tear, it will be interesting to see what side they pick as the second-placed DC look to go back to the top of the IPL 2020 standings.

As for Royals, they were boosted with the return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes. They also will be high on confidence after securing a victory from a tricky situation last time out and it was Rahul Tewatia the man in focus again.

Will he fire them to another win and eventually back into the top four? Or will DC strike a balance and reclaim their form? Find out on Wednesday (October 14).

Here mykhel brings you updates of Match 30 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals: