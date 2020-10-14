IPL 2020: DC vs RR, Match 30 Updates: Iyer departs after fifty as Delhi look to set competitive target

Dubai, October 14: Delhi Capitals clash with Rajasthan Royals in Match 30 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday (October 14).
While Shreyas Iyer-led DC come into this match on the back of a defeat to Mumbai Indians, Steve Smith-led RR are fresh off a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
However, DC have lost just two of their seven games as opposed to RR's four defeats in the same amount of games. And in the reverse fixture, which happened just a few days ago on Friday (October 9), Delhi beat Royals by a huge margin.
Victory aside, DC lost their wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant through injury in that match and have found it tough to assemble a balanced side. DC also received further blow with the news that pacer Ishant Sharma will miss the rest of the tournament.
And with Pant also set to miss more games due to a grade-1 tear, it will be interesting to see what side they pick as the second-placed DC look to go back to the top of the IPL 2020 standings.
As for Royals, they were boosted with the return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes. They also will be high on confidence after securing a victory from a tricky situation last time out and it was Rahul Tewatia the man in focus again.
Will he fire them to another win and eventually back into the top four? Or will DC strike a balance and reclaim their form? Find out on Wednesday (October 14).
Tyagi to complete his quota of four overs in the eighteenth over.
SIX! Carey cuts Archer towards backward point area for a maximum. DC are 143 for 4 in 17 overs.
The dangerous Archer returns to the attack for Rajasthan Royals as Carey joins Stoinis in the middle for Delhi Capitals.
WICKET! This time Shreyas Iyer has to depart as he tries to up the ante off Tyagi, but is caught by Archer. DC are 132 for 4 in 16 overs.
SIX Iyer lofts Undakat towards the mid wicket area, but Stokes caught it and crossed the boundary to give the Delhi skipper his second six and a half-century. DC are 129 for 3 in 15 overs.
SIX! Shreyas Iyer hits Unadkat for a huge six over the mid wicket boundary.
Unadkat returns to bowl his second over of the match.
Shreyas Gopal completes his spell and ends with figures of 1 for 31. DC are 112 for 3 in 14 overs.
FOUR! Stoinis scores his first boundary of the match off the bowling of Shreyas Gopal.
Tewatia concedes a single, a double and a boundary in his third over as DC end the thirteenth over at 104 for 3.
Marcus Stoinis joined Iyer in the middle as DC end the 12th over at 97 for 3.
WICKET! Dhawan (57) tries to improvise and reverse sweeps Shreyas Gopal, but gets caught at short third man by Tyagi. DC lose their third wicket for 95.
SIX! Dhawan look to cut loose as he hits Shreyas Gopal over the mid wicket boundary
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan as he takes DC to 86 for 2 in 11 overs. It's Dhawan's second fifty in this season and 39th in the IPL.
FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan strikes another boundary off Tewatia as he inches closer to a fifty.
PHEW!! Close shave for a run out as Shikhar Dhawan had given up, but the ball didn't hit the target. Stokes concedes 11 runs in his second over. DC are 79 for 2 in 10 overs.
Stokes back into the attack and he bowls another no ball. Iyer managed to hit a boundary off the free-hit.
Time for a strategic break and Delhi are 68 for 2 in 9 overs. Dhawan and Iyer have put on a fifty eight run stand to rebuild Delhi's innings.
FOUR! Actually a tough chance and Samson dives over the ball to give Dhawan another boundary. DC are 61 for 2 after 8 overs.
Rahul Tewatia continues spin from the other end for Royals.
FIFTY up for DC in seventh over as Shreyas Gopal completes his first over. Delhi are 52 for 2 in 7 overs.
Time for spin as leggie Shreyas Gopal is introduced into the attack by Rajasthan Royals.
FOUR! Second boundary from Dhawan as he seems to have taken a liking for young Tyagi. DC are 47 for 2 at the end of powerplay.
FOUR! Dhawan's looking good as he carves one past Samson to the cover boundary. DC are 42 for 2 in 5.4 overs.
Tyagi bowls the final over of powerplay for Rajasthan Royals.
FOUR! This time Shreyas Iyer hits Stokes over the mid-on fielder for his first boundary of the match. DC are 33 for 2 in 5 overs.
FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan slaps Stokes' short delivery past Samson for his second boundary of the match. DC are 25 for 2 in 4.3 overs.
Ben Stokes replaces Archer as Royals look to shuffle their bowling attack in search of more wickets.
Despite the six, Tyagi concedes just eight runs from his first over. DC are 20 for 2 in 4 overs.
SIX! Dhawan pulls Tyagi over the fine leg boundary for the first maximum of the match.
Young Karthik Tyagi replaces Unadkat from the other end for Rajasthan Royals.
Shreyas Iyer joins Dhawan as Delhi look to counter Archer's quick bowling. DC are 12 for 2 in 3 overs.
WICKET! Archer strikes again as he gets rid off Ajinkya Rahane for 2. DC are 10 for 2 in 2.3 overs.
FOUR! First boundary of the match as Dhawan pulls Unadkat to the deep mid-wicket fence. DC are 10 for 1 in 2 overs.
Rajasthan Royals definitely look in the mood today.
Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat shares the new ball with Archer.
An excellent first over by Archer as he concedes just three runs and gives Royals an early breakthrough. DC are 3 for 1 in 1 over.
Ajinkya Rahane joins Shikhar Dhawan in the middle to face his former side.
WICKET! Bowled him! Archer goes through Prithvi Shaw, who goes for a first ball duck. DC are 0 for 1 in 0.1 overs.
Jofra Archer takes the new ball for Rajasthan Royals.
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan open for Delhi Capitals, who elected to bat first after winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals.
And here is the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi
Here is the playing XI for Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande
One change for DC as Harshal Patel makes way for debutant Tushar Deshpande, while RR remain unchanged from their last match.
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bat first against Rajasthan Royals.
Time for the toss as the two captains are in the middle joined by the match referee.
If Rishabh Pant plays or not will be clear at the toss, which is just 15 minutes away.
Well, there were reports that Rishabh Pant could miss a few more games, but the DC wicketkeeper-batsman underwent a late fitness test and if he clears it, he may return to the playing XI.
Will Royals retain the winning side? How will DC line-up? We'll find out soon as the toss is just over half an hour away.
Although the wickets have slowed down in UAE, the two of the most fierce pacers in the world today will look to clock high-speeds when they go head-to-head as they look to play a crucial role for their sides.
After a flurry of high-scoring games at the start of the season, we have witnessed a change recently with teams struggling to put runs on the board on the slower wickets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Is another low-scoring IPL thriller on the cards today in Dubai?
Approaching Milestones in tonight's match are: Kagiso Rabada - needs 2 wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets. Shreyas Iyer - requires 32 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs as captain and needs 74 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs. Steve Smith - needs 44 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs as captain and is 79 runs away from completing 1000 IPL runs for RR. Jos Buttler - needs 6 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes for RR.
Delhi Capitals have been hit by injuries this season and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey reveals the possible reason for it.
Recent results between Royals and Capitals may be in the latter's favour, but Rajasthan hold a slight edge over Delhi in the overall head-to-head stats with a 11-10 lead.
Last week, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture. Can Shreyas Iyer and co do the double over Steve Smith's men?
Welcome to the mykhel match updates of IPL 2020 as Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.
