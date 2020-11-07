IPL 2020: DC vs SRH: Qualifier 2: Stoinis hopeful of a turnaround

DC take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 8) in a virtual knockout tie, with the winner taking on MI in the final on Tuesday (November 10).

SRH are the team with the momentum having defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Eliminator tie, but Stoinis thinks the other way round.

"They've been in good form this season. They've finished the season really well, raced into the play-offs, and they won last night obviously. They're a strong team and have got some really good batters, some in-form players, some dangerous bowlers as well, so it's going to be a good game," Stoinis was quoted as saying in a DC press release.

With 314 runs and nine wickets to his name, the Australian all-rounder has arguably had his best season in the IPL this year but the all-rounder believes his team's victories mean more than his individual performance.

"It's always nice to make runs, but it's always better for the team when you win. So hopefully I'll be doing everything that I can and prepare as well as I can tonight and tomorrow morning, but at the end of the day just hopefully we get that win (tomorrow)," he said.

After an underwhelming first half, SRH started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well.

DC on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea.

All said and done a cracker of a contest is in the offing in Abu Dhabi.