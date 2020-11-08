IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan completes maiden 600 runs in a season, becomes second batsman from Delhi franchise to do so

The explosive batsman completed 600 runs in this season and it was the first instance when he achieved this milestone in his career. Dhawan has so far scored 603* runs in the tournament and became the second batsman to score in excess of 600 in a season for the Delhi franchise.

In IPL 2018, Rishabh Pant scored 684 runs and the youngster announced his arrival at the big stage. Back then the Delhi franchise was called Delhi Daredevils.

It turned out to be a good decision to bat first as Dhawan and his new opening partner Marcus Stoinis (38) got the team off to a flying start with their 86-run stand.

IPL 2020: DC vs SRH, Qualifier 2, 1st innings: Blistering knock from Dhawan sees Delhi Capitals post 189/3

Dhawan hit a maximum to complete his 40th half-century in the IPL and in his well-paced innings, he hit six fours and two sixes.

Rashid Khan was at his economical best but the left-handed batsman - who was part of the SRH squad until IPL 2018 - ensured the Afghanistan spinner didn't get his wicket.

Dhawan's form has been pivotal for Delhi Capitals and it tonight's game he once again helped the Shreyas Iyer-led side to post 189/3 in 20 overs. He has been the leading run-scorer for his franchise in the ongoing tournament. The southpaw played seamers, as well as the spinners, equally well and kept his wicket intact against the Afghan spinner.

Dhawan is now the second-highest run-getter in the tournament after Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul, who's aggregated 670 runs in 14 games in this edition and continues to possess the Orange Cap.

Before the start of the highly anticipated game, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar spoke about Dhawan's batting experience and how it will be a key factor for DC.

While speaking on STAR SPORTS' show GAME PLAN, Bangar said: "He's (Dhawan) a big match player... World Cup, ICC Championship, whenever he is required he has always fired for the team, which he has played for. He knows what is the state, he knows the Sunrisers Hyderabad in and out, because he has played for them, he knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him. So, I believe, Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a brilliant brilliant player, if Delhi Capitals have to win this game."