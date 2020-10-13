IPL 2020: De Villiers is a special batsman, says Finch

KKR had won three consecutive matches, but they were brought back down to earth at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Match 28 of IPL 2020 on Monday (October 12) night.

It was an astonishing knock from De Villiers that made the difference for RCB, the maverick South African smashing 73 not out off just 33 balls to get his side up to an imposing 194 for two.

De Villiers blasted six sixes and five fours, reaching his half-century in 23 deliveries as the likes of Andre Russell and Pat Cummins were taken to the cleaners.

The inside story of Superhuman 33-ball 73

"De Villiers is a special batsman, making the pitch look easy. Perhaps, I should have got out earlier," Finch said in a lighter vein.

The Australian opener made 47, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 33 and Devdutt Padikkal (32) also contributed, but it was De Villiers who was the star of the show with his highest score against KKR.

RCB were 94 for two when De Villiers joined Kohli at the crease in the 13th over after Finch was cleaned up by a Prasidh Krishna yorker.

Kohli was content to give De Villiers the strike and the latter finished with a staggering strike rate of 221.21 to leave KKR facing a daunting task as they were never in the hunt.

AB de Villiers, bowlers guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to massive win

KKR could muster only 112 for in reply on a slow track, with the impressive Washington Sundar taking 2-20 from his four overs and Chris Morris 2-17.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik also later admitted that De Villiers was the difference between the two sides.

AB de Villiers was the difference between KKR and RCB, says Dinesh Karthik

"AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams. We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect inswinging yorker and anything else was going out of the park," said Karthik at the post-match presentation.

RCB's next match is against the struggling Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday (October 15) at Sharjah while KKR face champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi a day later.