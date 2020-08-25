IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals appoint Ryan Harris as bowling coach

The 40-year-old joins the Delhi Capitals side in the UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and will take over the role from compatriot James Hopes.

Hopes, who was the team's Bowling Coach in 2018 and 2019, was unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

"I am delighted to be back in the IPL," Ryan Harris said, on his newest challenge.

"This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can't wait to start working with them all."

A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name.

In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers. Injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015. Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and even Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

Harris joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff featuring Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree & Vijay Dahiya.

Source: Press Release