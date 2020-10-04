IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals can outskill Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anrich Nortje

Bengaluru, Oct. 4: Sharjah Cricket Ground, which has been known for high-scoring thrillers lately, saw a bowler having his say as Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje held nerves of steel in yet another run-fest in IPL 2020 as the Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs.
After a great start in their defense of a mammoth total of 228 runs, things seemed to go topsy-turvy for Delhi Capitals as Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi brought Kolkata Knight Riders back into the game with a flurry of sixes.
However, it was Nortje who bowled a match-defining penultimate over and helped the team in securing the win. In that over, the 26-year-old conceded only five runs, and picked up the big wicket of Morgan.
Talking about their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have also won three out of four matches so far, Nortje said he believes his team is good enough to outskill any team.
"It's going to be a good challenge. They have got a pretty good line-up, and have some big names. But, I think we have got a good team as well and the guys have been training really well. If we just execute our skills, perform the way we have been, I think it's going to be a very good game, and I'm sure we can outskill them," he said.
Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday evening with an unfavorable head-to-head statistic - with Delhi Capitals having won only 8 out of their 23 meetings, two of which came last season.
Source: Delhi Capitals
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.