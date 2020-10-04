IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals can outskill Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anrich Nortje

After a great start in their defense of a mammoth total of 228 runs, things seemed to go topsy-turvy for Delhi Capitals as Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi brought Kolkata Knight Riders back into the game with a flurry of sixes.

However, it was Nortje who bowled a match-defining penultimate over and helped the team in securing the win. In that over, the 26-year-old conceded only five runs, and picked up the big wicket of Morgan.

Talking about their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have also won three out of four matches so far, Nortje said he believes his team is good enough to outskill any team.

"It's going to be a good challenge. They have got a pretty good line-up, and have some big names. But, I think we have got a good team as well and the guys have been training really well. If we just execute our skills, perform the way we have been, I think it's going to be a very good game, and I'm sure we can outskill them," he said.

Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday evening with an unfavorable head-to-head statistic - with Delhi Capitals having won only 8 out of their 23 meetings, two of which came last season.

Source: Delhi Capitals