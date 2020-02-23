IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|March 30, Monday
|Vs Kings XI Punjab
|8 PM
|Delhi
|April 3, Friday
|Vs Delhi Capitals
|8 PM
|Kolkata
|April 10, Friday
|Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8 PM
|Delhi
|April 13, Monday
|vs Chennai Super Kings
|8 PM
|Delhi
|April 19, Sunday
|Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|4 PM
|Delhi
|April 22, Wednesday
|Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 26, Sunday
|Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Hyderabad
|May 1, Friday
|vs Mumbai Indians
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|May 3, Sunday
|Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Delhi
|May 6, Wednesday
|Vs Mumbai Indians
|8 PM
|Delhi
|May 10, Sunday
|Vs Chennai Super Kings
|4 PM
|Chennai
|May 13, Wednesday
|Vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Delhi
|May 16, Saturday
|Vs Kings XI Punjab
|8 PM
|Delhi
Delhi Capitals:
DC Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav.
Delhi Capitals: Team News
Delhi Capitals had phenomenal success last year under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and made it to the play-offs. Capitals bought West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for this season.
Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey was the third costliest purchase for the Delhi franchise in the auction. They even got England cricketers Jason Roy and Chris Woakes and traded in big names like R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to strengthen their side.
Capitals' core comprises of players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane and they've done well. Coach Ricky Ponting would be hoping for another improved show in this season.
Delhi Capitals' Past IPL Record
Delhi Capitals haven't yet lifted the IPL trophy and in the upcoming season, they would aim to clinch the elusive title. The Delhi-based franchise, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and other young guns like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Kagiso Rabada along with the seasoned campaigners Ajinkya Rahane, and R Ashwin would be aiming for the ultimate glory this time around.