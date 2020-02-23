Cricket
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

By
Bengaluru, Feb 23: The Delhi Capitals are set to start the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League in New Delhi, when they host Kings XI Punjab at home on March 30.

With the thirteenth edition of the IPL beginning on March 29, the Delhi team will play their opener on the second day. The Shreyas Iyer-led team, who will begin their campaign at the Feroz Shah Kotla, will also end their league stage against the same opponents.

Having qualified for the play-offs in the previous edition, Delhi Capitals will look for an even better show this time around. Coach Ricky Ponting's side will take on Kolkata Knight Rider in Kolkata in their first away tie of the season.

Here, MyKhel brings to you Delhi Capitals' full schedule, venues, timings and squad.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Schedule

Date Match Time Venue
March 30, Monday Vs Kings XI Punjab 8 PM Delhi
April 3, Friday Vs Delhi Capitals 8 PM Kolkata
April 10, Friday Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 PM Delhi
April 13, Monday vs Chennai Super Kings 8 PM Delhi
April 19, Sunday Vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4 PM Delhi
April 22, Wednesday Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 PM Bengaluru
April 26, Sunday Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Hyderabad
May 1, Friday vs Mumbai Indians 8 PM Mumbai
May 3, Sunday Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Delhi
May 6, Wednesday Vs Mumbai Indians 8 PM Delhi
May 10, Sunday Vs Chennai Super Kings 4 PM Chennai
May 13, Wednesday Vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Delhi
May 16, Saturday Vs Kings XI Punjab 8 PM Delhi
Delhi Capitals:

DC Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav.

Delhi Capitals: Team News

Delhi Capitals had phenomenal success last year under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and made it to the play-offs. Capitals bought West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for this season.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey was the third costliest purchase for the Delhi franchise in the auction. They even got England cricketers Jason Roy and Chris Woakes and traded in big names like R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to strengthen their side.

Capitals' core comprises of players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane and they've done well. Coach Ricky Ponting would be hoping for another improved show in this season.

Delhi Capitals' Past IPL Record

Delhi Capitals haven't yet lifted the IPL trophy and in the upcoming season, they would aim to clinch the elusive title. The Delhi-based franchise, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and other young guns like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Kagiso Rabada along with the seasoned campaigners Ajinkya Rahane, and R Ashwin would be aiming for the ultimate glory this time around.

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
