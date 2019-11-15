Cricket
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals release 9 players: List of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

By
IPL 2020: Delhi release 9 players

Bengaluru, November 15: Delhi Capitals on Friday (November 15) released 9 players ahead of the IPL auction to be held on December 19 at Kolkata. The Capitals never won the IPL title but showed promise in IPL 2019 under Shreyas Iyer when they reached the play-offs after a long gap and they would like to better that effort this season.

The Delhi franchise let go some of big names like Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram and Colin Munro etc while retained others like captain Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant as expected. Now, they will be eager to further fortify the team in the auction and add maiden title to their kitty.

1. Players released

Ankush Bains, B Ayyappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Nathu Singh

2. Why they were released

Chris Morris had an underwhelming season in IPL 2019 and the South Africa recently had trouble with injuries too. Hanuma Vihari never really looked part last season and with Ajinkya Rahane coming in he became a surplus. Others like Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra all were released after a below par season.

3. Players retained

The core players like captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, much against the rumours of him getting dropped, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada etc were retained in the squad.

4. Purse available

Delhi Capitals had a healthy Rs 5.3 crore left in their purse after the IPL 2019 auction. The Capitals have earned a little over Rs 19 crore via releasing 9 players and there is additional Rs 3 crore from the BCCI side. Now, they can spend Rs 27.85 crore in the IPL 2020 auction next month.

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 20:15 [IST]
