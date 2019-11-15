IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals release 9 players: List of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

1. Players released
Ankush Bains, B Ayyappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Nathu Singh
2. Why they were released
Chris Morris had an underwhelming season in IPL 2019 and the South Africa recently had trouble with injuries too. Hanuma Vihari never really looked part last season and with Ajinkya Rahane coming in he became a surplus. Others like Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra all were released after a below par season.
3. Players retained
The core players like captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, much against the rumours of him getting dropped, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada etc were retained in the squad.
4. Purse available
Delhi Capitals had a healthy Rs 5.3 crore left in their purse after the IPL 2019 auction. The Capitals have earned a little over Rs 19 crore via releasing 9 players and there is additional Rs 3 crore from the BCCI side. Now, they can spend Rs 27.85 crore in the IPL 2020 auction next month.