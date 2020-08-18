Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals replace Chris Woakes with Anrich Nortje

By Pti
Delhi Capitals replace Chris Woakes (right) with Anrich Nortje
Delhi Capitals replace Chris Woakes (right) with Anrich Nortje

New Delhi, August 18: Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (August 18) named South African pacer Anrich Nortje as a replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who has pulled out ahead of the IPL 2020 which starts on September 19 in the UAE.

The team did not specify the reasons for Woakes' pullout. This will be Nortje's maiden IPL appearance as the 26-year-old, who was with the Kolkata Knight Riders, was sidelined due to a shoulder injury last season.

"I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals...there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me," Nortje was quoted as saying in a media release.

The speedster, who made his Test debut last year against India, has featured in six red ball games, seven ODIs and three T20s for South Africa.

He was named Cricket South Africa's Newcomer of the Year for 2020 and will be joining compatriot Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals, which is coached by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Woakes was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by the Delhi Capitals at the IPL auction last year.

The all-rounder had pulled out of the tournament, when it was scheduled to begin in March to stay fresh for England's home Test summer.

The 13th edition of IPL was shifted out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 13:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue