IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyers found it difficult to see game turn in different directions

Marcus Stoinis' all-round brilliance and Kagiso Rabada's Super Over finesse won the game for Capitals after both teams scored 157 in the alloted twenty overs.

"It was difficult to see the game turning in different directions. We are used to this. Even last season we faced these. KG is the winning performer, and the way Stoinis batted was game-changing," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Stoinis helped Capitals to a decent score by taking Chris Jordan to the cleaners in the final over and bowled the final over which led to the Super Over by picking two wickets in two balls. His all-round display earned him the man of the match and he called the game a 'weird one'.

"It's a weird game, sometimes the luck goes your way, but it's easy to become the villain from the hero. So it's important to enjoy the good days. I try to close down the areas where the bowlers can bowl, and it worked today. It's important to feed off everyone's energy," Stoinis said.

"It's nice that the IPL has gotten going again, and tonight has been great entertainment. I thought KG bowled a beautiful over, and I don't have any qualms about not batting in the super over - I think the left-right batting combination was the right thing." Stoinis added.

Rabada, who conceded just 2 runs and picked up 2 wickets in 3 balls of the super over, said he managed to hold on to his nerves.

"There'll always be nerves for me no matter how long I play when things get tight. Luckily it came off today," he said.

Asked how he manages to pull off the Super Overs, the South African said,"It just depends what works for me on the day and just getting a feel for what might work as well."

"Today it was just mixing the lengths up and it worked. There's decent bounce in this wicket, and the boundaries are quite big. So it'll take a bit to clear it. So I backed myself," he said.

Meanwhile, the losing captain KL Rahul called it "bittersweet" as at the halfway stage of their innings, they had all but lost the game before Mayank Agarwal got them back in the match.

"It is bittersweet. If at the end of 10 overs, if you had said this match is going to a Super Over, I would have taken it. It's still our first game, so lots of learning. He (Mayank) was unbelievable and to get a game that close was magical. He's been doing well in Tests and to get the game that close again brings a lot of confidence in the group," Rahul said.