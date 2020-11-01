IPL 2020: Difficult to defend in Sharjah due to shorter boundaries and dew factor, says Jason Holder

Bowlers shined earlier by restircting Royal Challengers Bangalore to 120, while Wriddhiman Saha and Holder starred with the bat to guide SRH to a five-wicket win with 35 balls to spare on Saturday (October 31).

After the match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Holder revealed that SRH knew about the dew factor in Sharjah beforehand and the toss was cucial.

"It wasn't easy. I just wanted to be positive and finish the game. Quite a bit of dew in the last few games. We knew toss was crucial and we wanted to chase," Holder host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Trying to defend here is quite difficult. You are not quite sure of a par total with these boundaries and the dew factor," he added.

IPL 2020: Match 52: RCB vs SRH Highlights: Sunrisers ease past Royal Challengers, play-off hopes alive

The victory over RCB meant that SRH moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's side remained in second place with 14 points from 13 matches, but that could change after Sunday's results.

Holder, who scored 26 off 10 balls, was happy to showcase his ability with the bat and felt his team have struck a good balance now.

"We have got a really good balance and we got to close the tournament well. I was just longing for an opportunity with the bat and tonight I got one," said SRH all-rounder Holder.

With play-off spots up for grabs, SRH will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (November 3) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where they will hope the toss goes in their favour again.