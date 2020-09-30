Cricket
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik's captaincy questioned by fans

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 30: Dinesh Karthik's captaincy has come under question after the Kolkata Knight Riders captain once again fell for a single digit.

With England captain Eoin Morgan in the side, many had questioned KKR's decision to keep Karthik on as captain. And on Wednesday netizens once again slammed the Kolkata Knight Riders captain.

During their match against Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer removed the KKR captain for just 1. In their previous match against SRH, Karthik had gone for a duck. Though in the first match the wicketkeep-batsman had put up 30 off 23 against defending champions Mumbai Indians. In this ongoing season KKR have won one and lost one, but Karthik has not been impressive.

While some criticised Karthik's captaincy, there were a few who lauded the skipper, as KKR managed to pick up five wickets to keep the Royals batsman in check. There were a few who wanted Karthik to be removed as captain and Morgan to take over the reigns for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders had set a target of 174 against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. After 9 overs the rampaging Royals, who have been phenomenal this season, was struggling at 53 for 5.

Here is how fans and critics reacted to Karthik's captaincy:


Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 22:32 [IST]
