IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik's captaincy questioned by fans

With England captain Eoin Morgan in the side, many had questioned KKR's decision to keep Karthik on as captain. And on Wednesday netizens once again slammed the Kolkata Knight Riders captain.

During their match against Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer removed the KKR captain for just 1. In their previous match against SRH, Karthik had gone for a duck. Though in the first match the wicketkeep-batsman had put up 30 off 23 against defending champions Mumbai Indians. In this ongoing season KKR have won one and lost one, but Karthik has not been impressive.

While some criticised Karthik's captaincy, there were a few who lauded the skipper, as KKR managed to pick up five wickets to keep the Royals batsman in check. There were a few who wanted Karthik to be removed as captain and Morgan to take over the reigns for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders had set a target of 174 against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. After 9 overs the rampaging Royals, who have been phenomenal this season, was struggling at 53 for 5.

Here is how fans and critics reacted to Karthik's captaincy:

When someone is a captain, everyone expects something to see their agility on the field. Dinesh Karthik is the only captain from whom no one expects anything. Pity for every KKR Fans. — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 30, 2020

Karthik should be sacked as captain. Morgan should be given the charge. Karthik is good for nothing — Awaze (@antifascisttt) September 30, 2020

Eoin Morgan is there bt KKR choose Dinesh Karthik as their captain#KKR fans be like pic.twitter.com/gDoaoMAn44 — ANUSHMITA 🐼 (@anushmita7) September 30, 2020

Are you seeing the captaincy?



Oh RR were troubling all over the teams. And I cant imagine what's happening now. Well done @DineshKarthik — Manoj Kumar (@as_manojkumar) September 30, 2020