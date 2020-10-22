IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo pleads fans to keep supporting CSK

The three-time champions have had an eminently forgettable IPL so far, winning just three of the 10 matches played, and are out of play-off contention.

They suffered more bad news with Bravo being ruled out due to a groin injury, which he sustained during the course of the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo to miss rest of IPL 2020 with groin injury

"It's sad news, it's sad to be leaving my team CSK. To all our CSK fans, I want you all to keep encouraging the team, keep supporting, all the true die-hard CSK fans," Bravo said in a video message uploaded by the franchise on its Twitter handle.

Champion's message to the Super Fans as he bids adieu. Take care DJ! @DJBravo47 #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/pHFnkHLQzq — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 21, 2020

The 37-year-old is expected to fly out of the UAE in a couple of days and it remains to be seen if CSK will seek a replacement at this stage.

The West Indian all-rounder asked fans not to loose cool and keep supporting the team which lost to Mumbai Indians in last year's final.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings unlikely to look for a replacement for Bravo

Most of the fans have taken to social media to vent their anger as Bravo asked them to keep calm.

"This wasn't a season we expected or our fans wanted, but we gave it our best. Sometimes, despite giving our best, the results don't show," he added.

Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2020 play-off race; MS Dhoni's reason angers fans

Bravo also reminded the fans of CSK's excellent record of winning three IPLs in the past.

"Keep supporting us and I can guarantee you we're going to come back stronger and better like champions. One of the most successful franchises, I feel we should be proud to be members and fans of CSK."

Bravo, an integral part of the CSK team for years now, could not bowl the final over against Delhi Capitals in a match in Sharjah on October 17.

IPL 2020: CSK coach Fleming reveals why Bravo didn't bowl last over against DC

The West Indian played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings.

However, he got six wickets at an economy rate of 8.57.

POINTS TABLE | RESULTS/FIXTURES

With four more round-robin matches to play, CSK are at the rock bottom of IPL 2020 table.

Their next tie is against champions Mumbai Indians on Friday (October 23) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.