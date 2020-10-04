IPL 2020: Fan boy moment for Rahul Tewatia as he receives an autographed jersey from Kohli

But the Royals have not been able to follow up their good start to the season, as they fell to back-to-back losses. On Saturday, playing the first match of the season's first double-header, the Rajasthan team lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

But Tewatia had something to smile about after the match. Though the Rajasthan team lost their second match on the trot, Tewatia had a reason to smile. The 27-year-old Haryana all-rounder was gifted a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey signed by RCB and India captain Virat Kohli.

It was indeed a moment of joy of the Royals all-rounder.

Rahul Tewatia is elated as he gets an autographed jersey by Virat Kohli.



Moments that matter the most 😍😍#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/NtVwpOLt1J — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2020

The IPL's official handle shared an image of the duo with the signed jersey and captioned the photograph, "Rahul Tewatia is elated as he gets an autographed jersey by Virat Kohli. Moments that matter the most."

The 13th edition of the IPL is being played in the UAE, across three venues. While Rajasthan Royals have won two matches and lost two out of the four played so far, RCB have won three and lost just one.