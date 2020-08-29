IPL 2020: FanCode launches official fan merchandise of six teams

The FanCode Shop has kicked-off with official licensed merchandise of six Indian Premier League (IPL) teams - Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab.

The FanCode Shop will offer a wide array of fan merchandise that includes official match jerseys, t-shirts, jackets, joggers, caps, masks, phone covers, coasters, keychains, wristbands and much more.

FanCode Shop will use technology to innovate and deliver rapid turnaround times in both the creation and distribution of fan gear, ensuring that fans will have the latest, most topical designs of their favourite sports brands and teams.

Fans can explore and buy official merchandise of their favourite IPL team on www.shop.fancode.com.

FanCode Shop will also feature the Dream Sports range of athleisure apparel collection which includes trendy T-Shirts.

Talking about the initiative, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, "We're thrilled to launch FanCode Shop with some of the biggest Indian sports brands. Through FanCode Shop, our aim is to provide a single platform for all sports fans with easy access to authentic and affordable merchandise."

Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode shared his views, "IPL teams like Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have built strong brands with passionate and loyal fan bases. We're excited to be able to provide their fans with another opportunity to engage with and proudly display their support to their favourite IPL teams."

Commenting on the association, K Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, "FanCode as our official fan store will only help us to grow the engagement with our fans. We're hopeful that the Orange Army fans will appreciate the exclusive merchandise curated by FanCode and cheer from their homes with even more fervour than they do every year."

Talking about the partnership, Dheeraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, "Delhi Capitals is delighted to have FanCode on board as our Official Merchandise Partner. 'Fan First' is an ethos we follow at Delhi Capitals, even in unprecedented scenarios like the current one, where our engagement with fans can be through digital platforms only."

(Source: Media Release)