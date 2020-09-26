IPL 2020: Fans want Suresh Raina back after Chennai Super Kings falter; know Mr IPL's incredible records

However, Chennai Super Kings suffered a big jolt when Raina withdrew from the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. It also gave birth to controversies and rumours like Raina's rift with MS Dhoni and CSK boss N Srinivasan severely criticizing Raina saying success has gone into his head.

But the Super Kings fans have not forgotten Raina despite his nonattendance. If anything, his absence has worked a catalyst for fans to remember him more. The low-on-torque efforts of CSK in the IPL 2020 have also prompted fans to cry out Raina's name.

It is no secret that the CSK fans adore Raina and his popularity with them is second only to 'Thala' Dhoni. Their own 'Chinna Thala.'

Raina too had indicated that he might return to the IPL 2020 for CSK but Srinivasan has rejected the idea and put the ball on to Dhoni and Fleming's court, saying inclusion or non-inclusion of a player is the area of captain and coach.

Before the first match of Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians, Raina had sent in his wishes for his teammates saying it is quite hard not to be in the UAE and not to be a part of the CSK fold.

Let's have a quick look at Raina's incredible record in the IPL over the last 12 seasons. His overall record is: Raina has played 193 IPL matches and made 5368 runs , second only to Kohli's tally of 5427 runs, at 33.34 at a strike-rate of 137.14 with a hundred 38 fifties.

2008: 421 runs, Strike-rate: 142.22, 50s: 3

2009: 434 runs, Strike-rate: 140.90, 50s: 2

2010: 520 runs, Strike-rate: 142.85, 50s: 4

2011: 438 runs, Strike-rate: 134.75, 50s: 4

2012: 441 runs. Strike-rate: 135.69, 50s: 1

2013: 548 runs. Strike-rate: 150.13, 50s: 4, 100s:1

2014: 523 runs, Strike-rate: 146.08: 50s: 5

2015: 374 runs, Strike-rate: 123.02: 50s: 2

2016: 399 runs, Strike-rate: 127.88, 50s: 3

2017: 442 runs, Strike-rate: 143.97, 50s: 3

2018: 445 runs, Strike-rate: 132.44, 50s: 4

2019: 383 runs, Strike-rate: 121.97, 50s: 3.

Now, you might have got an idea why the Super Kings fans desperately want Raina back in action in IPL 2020.