IPL 2020 Final: Brad Hogg feels Rabada and Nortje death bowling will be key for Delhi Capitals

The fast and furious pair have been the key bowlers for DC this season with Rabada, who has claimed 29 wickets at a strike rate of 12.96, being the chief destructor, while his compatriot Nortje, who bowled the fastest ball of the season, playing a supporting role picking up 20 wickets at a strike rate of 17.50.

Mumbai Indians hve been ruthless in the final overs of matches with the presence of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan, who have the ability to hit sixes for fun.

IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: These 5 players can win title for Delhi

However, Hogg feels that Delhi's success in the final at the Dubai International Stadium will be dependent on how Rabada and Nortje bowl in the final four overs of the match.

"Rabada and Nortje in the final 4 overs of the #MI innings is the key to success for @DelhiCapitals. @mipaltan big hitters have given them the advantage and has been the difference over other teams throughout the tournament. #IPL2020Final #IPLfinal #IPL2020," tweeted Hogg.

Rabada, meanwhile, leads the wicket-takers list as he as claimed two wickets more than MI's Jasprit Bumrah and the duo are set to fight it out for the purple cap till the last ball of the final.

Norje and Rabada are also in the top 5 list for most dot balls delivered during this season with 154 and 150 dot balls respectively. So, DC will hope they pile up that column to restirct the big-hitting MI batsmen on Tuesday (November 10).