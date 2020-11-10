IPL 2020 Final: Getting Boult was the icing on the cake: MI skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit lauded his star bowler who has been an important key to Mumbai’s dominant run this season. Boult was a part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in 2018 and will be up against his former team in the final of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi will regret trading Boult to Mumbai ahead of this season as the pacer has been lethal with the new ball. Ahead of the final, skipper Rohit said having Boult in the team has been an icing on the cake for the defending champions.

In a video posted on Mumbai Indian’s official Twitter account, the skipper said Boult has been the best new-ball bowler. “We wanted someone who could get us those breakthroughs in the powerplay and when we got Trent Boult it was the icing on the cake.

“He is the best new-ball bowler going around. We have Bumrah as well, he can bowl quality balls at any time. But Boult with the new ball swings for us and that’s very crucial for us. And he has done really well in the tournament,” said the skipper.

In the ongoing edition of the tournament, Boult has picked up 22 wickets for the former champions. Letting go of Boult has come back to haunt Delhi. The Capitals will be wary when they face the New Zealand pacer in the final after Boult picked up two wickets in the first over in their first Qualifier this season.

While, Mumbai Indians will be looking to pick up their fifth title of the T20 tournament, the Delhi Capitals will hope to notch up their maiden title in Dubai on Tuesday (Nov. 10).

(With inputs from agencies)