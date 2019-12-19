IPL 2020: Final list of Mumbai Indians squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

IPL Auction 2020: Highlights: Cummins gets record IPL deal and joins Morgan at big-spending KKR | As it Happened

The just-concluded auction saw 62 players being picked and this includes 29 overseas cricketers. The eight teams spent a staggering Rs. 140.3 crores on Thursday.

With all eight teams finding their final players for the upcoming edition of the IPL, Mykhel gives you a detailed look at all the final squad, the money each team spent, the best buys and more.

Here, MyKhel takes a look at how the Mumbai Indians is placed for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The four-time champions had seven vacant slots that could be filled for the upcoming edition. The team, led by Rohit Sharma roped in Australia's big-hitter Chris Lynn. Lynn, who had been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction, was roped in by the Mumbai team for 2 crores.

But the biggest buy for one of the most successful teams of the league was Australian bowler Coulter-Nile. Mumbai picked up Coulter-Nile for 8 crores. Apart from Coulter-Nile, the defending champions added five more players to the squad.

Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Saurabh Tiwary, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Sherfane Rutherford

Players bought in the auction: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Saurabh Tiwary, Prince Balwant Rai Singh

Players Released before the auction: Yuvraj Singh, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Alzarri Joseph, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal

Big Buys: Nathan Coulter-Nile (8 crores)

Total money spent: The Mumbai Indians had just Rs. 13.05 crores in their purse, the lowest purse availabe for any of the teams. The defending champions spent 11.2 crores during the auction on Thursday.