IPL 2020 Final: Marcus Stoinis relishes batting with Shikhar Dhawan

The Shreyas Iyer-led side reached their first-ever final of the IPL after a team performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad which helped them to win the game by 17 runs. Stoinis was adjudged as Player of the Match as he scored 38 off 27 and returned with the figures of 3-26 in his three overs.

For the first time in the season, the Australian all-rounder opened innings with Dhawan and provided a solid 86-run partnership for the first wicket. Both the openers played furious cricket as they set the stage for a big total with the coming batsmen joining the party later.

"Shikhar is batting unbelievable in the tournament. I know you guys have been speaking about me, having an opportunity at the top of the order. So obviously, thanks to the skipper for getting me in. Batting with Shikhar is easy, he takes the pressure off you. He is timing the ball so well. He played well in the tournament. I'm just glad that I helped the team to a good start," Stoinis told Iyer in a video posted on the official website of the IPL.

"I hope you continue this to the final as well," Iyer added. When asked about his bowling strategy and his mindset when he bowls Stoinis replied: "Just building some pressure and try to take some wickets." Delhi will now lock horns against defending champion Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (November 10).