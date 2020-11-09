IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Key battles that can affect the match

1. Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje vs Rohit Sharma/Quinton de Kock

The new ball battle in the Power Play will be very crucial to the outcome of the final. Rohit has not really fired as a batsman in the IPL 2020 but you cannot discount someone like him on a big occasion. De Kock has more often than not provided some brisk start to MI, and they these two will have content with Rabada and Nortje, possibly the best new ball pair in the IPL 13. It will be an interesting match-up.

2. R Ashwin vs Mumbai middle-order

Ashwin has taken 13 wickets from 14 games giving away 7.72 runs per over. On the face of it, there is nothing striking about those figures. But scratch the surface, you will get a clearer picture. He has struck at the crucial junctures of the match to keep Delhi in the hunt. Even in the Qualifier 1, the veteran offie had taken three wickets within the first 13 overs before Mumbai wriggled out through Hardik Pandya assault in the death overs. Ashwin will have to repeat his feat if Delhi are to go all the way.

3. Jasprit Bumrah vs Marcus Stoinis/Shikhar Dhawan

Bumrah has 27 wickets in the IPL 2020 and he has been lethal as usual with the new ball as well as at the death. After the Qualifier 2 against SRH, it is clear that Delhi is going to pair Dhawan, who has completed 600 runs in this edition of the IPL, with Stoinis, who had a decisive impact on Sunday (November 8). Bumrah had ousted Dhawan with a peach yorker in the Qualifier 1, and the battle will have a bearing on the match as letting the Delhi left-hander loose will jeopardise Mumbai's chances. Will Stoinis be able to replicate his heroics with the bat against a vastly superior Bumrah?

4. Hardik Pandya vs Delhi death bowling

Hardik can inflict some serious damage at the backend of the innings like he powered Mumbai to 200 against Delhi in the Qualifier 1 a couple of days ago. Delhi will have to use their resources wisely to contain another Hardik onslaught which often separates Mumbai from other teams. Delhi will have to ensure that Rabada will have at least an over or two against Hardik if it comes to that.