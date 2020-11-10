IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: These 5 players can win the title for MI

1. Hardik Pandya

Nobody strikes fear into the hearts of opposition more than Hardik Pandya. He can come at the death overs and change the course of the match in a jiffy. Hardik showed that in the Qualifier 1 too when he spurred Mumbai to 200, at least 20-25 runs more than the par score. It made all difference to the chase of Delhi as they succumbed to the scoreboard pressure.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Over the last few seasons, Jasprit Bumrah has grown in stature - from a T20 specialist to all-weather, all-format bowler. Mumbai is reaping the benefits too, and in the IPL 2020 he has taken 27 wickets and led the attack admirably in the company of Trent Boult. DC will have to sweat to negate Bumrah's subtle changes in lengths and a vast arsenal - yorker, short-pitched balls etc.

3. Kieron Pollard

The big Trinidadian is a towering presence - literally and figuratively for Mumbai Indians over the years and the IPL 2020 is no exception. Pollard led MI when Rohit Sharma was absent injured, he has batted at various positions according to the situations and bowled whenever the circumstances demanded. The flexibility combined with that awesome, calculative power-hitting makes Pollard a match-winner like none.

4. Suryakumar Yadav

Surya has scored more than 400 runs and more often than not shouldered the responsibility of batting deep after coming at No 3. His knocks have helped Mumbai Indians set pace either chasing or setting a target. His handling of pace bowlers has been nothing short of astounding in the IPL 2020 and he has taken down some of the best like Rabada, Nortje, Isuru Udana, Pat Cummins etc.

5. Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians will hope that Boult has recovered from a niggle that he sustained during the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1. He has taken 22 wickets and together with Bumrah the duo has 49 wickets. Boult has been exceptional with new ball and has troubled the best with those deliveries coming in from over the wicket. Boult will have a crucial role to play in the final.