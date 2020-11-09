IPL 2020 Final: Suresh Raina looking forward to electrifying clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Raina's message on social media came moments after Delhi Capitals progressed to their first ever IPL final on Sunday (November 8) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Raina, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings team, pulled out of the IPL in UAE due to personal reasons, but has been active on social media during this campaign and on Monday (November 9) he took to Twitter to congratulate Shreyas Iyer-led side and told them to maintain their momentum.

"Many congratulations to @DelhiCapitals for making to it the finals. Keep playing with same honesty, dedication & compassion. Looking forward to an electrifying finals with @mipaltan. My best wishes with both the teams," Raina tweeted.

Meanwhile, Raina's former India teammate and Delhi star, Virender Sehwag also took to social media to congratulate DC on reaching their first ever IPL final.

"Congratulations #DelhiCapitals on reaching the finals. The only active IPL team to have not ever played a final makes it to the final. 2020... Aur bahut kuch dikhayega," Sehwag tweeted.

Opting bat first, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted 20 overs thanks to knocks by Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Shimron Hetmyer (42). In response, despite Williamson's 67-run knock, SRH could only manage 172/8 as Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis took four and three wickets respectively.

DC will now take on Mumbai Indians in the finals on Tuesday (November 10) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

While this Delhi's first final, four time champions Mumbai Indians reached their sixth final by defeating their final opponents in Qualifier 1 on Thursday (November 5).