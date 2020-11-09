IPL 2020 FINAL Time Table: MI vs DC: Date, Teams, TV Channel, Live Streaming; All About IPL 13 FINAL

New Delhi, Nov 9: After 59 games and lots of tightly contested matches, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has finally got its finalists. Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the tournament to make it to their first-ever IPL final.

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals defeated David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the final where they'll face defending champions Mumbai Indian in Dubai on Tuesday (November 10).

Delhi Capitals were defeated by Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 earlier last week but coach Ricky Ponting's team came back strongly in the semi-final game to get the better of its opponents.

Having elected to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted 189/3 in 20 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring (78 off 50). Marcus Stoinis (38 off 27 and 3/26) was awarded the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Kagiso Rabada (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi as he once again found his rhythm in the tournament. The South Africa pacer picked up three wickets off four deliveries to bring his team back in the game.

Delhi Capitals will now get ready for the summit clash on Tuesday (November 10) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2020 Final:

Maiden IPL Final for Delhi franchise Maiden appearance in IPL final for eight original franchises: Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings - 2008 Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2009 Mumbai Indians - 2010 Kolkata Knight Riders - 2012 Kings XI Punjab - 2014 Delhi Daredevils/Capitals - 2020 No. of IPL finals for each team: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has been the most consistent franchise in the IPL as it has played the most number of finals in the tournament's history. 8 - Chennai Super Kings; Won - 3, Lost - 5 6 - Mumbai Indians; Won - 4, Lost - 1 (Result of IPL 2020 awaited) 3 - Royal Challengers Bangalore; Won - 0, Lost - 3 2 - Kolkata Knight Riders; Won - 2, Lost - 0 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad; Won - 1, Lost - 1 1 - Deccan Chargers; Won - 1 1 - Kings XI Punjab; Lost - 1 1 - Rajasthan Royals; Won - 1 1 - Rising Pune Supergiant; Lost - 1 1 - Delhi Capitals - Maiden IPL final appearance this year (Result of IPL 2020 awaited). Will history repeat or will it be created? Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals made it to the IPL playoffs last year as well. DC defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator and lost to Chennai Super Kings (loser of Qualifier 1) in Qualifier 2. CSK lost the final against Mumbai Indians by 1 run. This year too, the loser of the Qualifier 1 has won the Qualifier 2 to set up the title clash with Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see what will be the result this time around. Will Delhi become a new team to lift the IPL title and become the new champions or will Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will manage to defend their title and become champions for the fifth time. Delhi are not playoffs favourites This is Delhi's second-ever victory in 8 knockout/playoffs matches. Both these wins have come against Sunrisers Hyderabad-in Vizag (2019) & in Abu Dhabi (2020). DC squad members to win IPL in the past seasons: Shikhar Dhawan (SRH in 2016) R Ashwin (CSK in 2010, 2011) Axar Patel (MI in 2013) The #RanjiTrophy rivalry of Mumbai-Delhi is well known.

Will the #IPL2020 final be the beginning of a new #MI #DC rivalry albeit a different format when the two Mumbai

players lead the respective sides this coming Tuesday.#DCvSRH #SRHvsDC #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL#IPlinUAE — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 8, 2020 Which team has more chances of winning? Mumbai have all their bases covered. Delhi will have to punch above their weight to beat Mumbai in the high stakes final. Mumbai start 70:30 favourites to defend the title. The IPL has witnessed a new winner every leap year too. Can Delhi continue that trend? Purple Cap and Orange Cap race still ON Most wickets in an IPL season: 32 Dwayne Bravo (2013) - CSK 29 Kagiso Rabada (2020) - DC * 28 Lasith Malinga (2011) - MI 28 James Faulkner (2013) - RR 27 Jasprit Bumrah (2020) - MI* Rabada has snatched the Purple Cap from Bumrah with his four-wicket haul against SRH in Qualifier 2. However, it will be interesting to see who comes out victorious when both the players compete against each other in the final. Race for Orange Cap: In the Orange Cap race, KL Rahul has maintained his lead with 670 runs. But if in-form Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan (603* runs) manages to score 68 runs in the final then he'll surpass the KXIP skipper and win the Orange Cap for this season. When is IPL 2020 FINAL? The FINAL of IPL 2020 will be held on Tuesday (November 10). Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Timings: 7:30 PM (IST) TV Channels: Star Sports Network Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP.