IPL 2020: Former KKR skipper Gambhir believes Karthik should bat down the order after Morgan, Russell

But after the Knight Riders lost to the Delhi Capitals by 18-runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, former IPL winning skipper Gautam Gambhir stated that current captain Dinesh Karthik should bat down the order, after Morgan and Russell.

Karthik has failed to get going with the bat this season. The only match where Karthik contributed was the opener against Mumbai Indians, where the skipper scored 30 off 23. But thereon, Karthik, who has come into bat ahead of Morgan, has failed with the bat. On Saturday, the skipper scored 6, while Morgan scored a blistering 44 off 18.

Another cause for concern for the Knights have been opener Sunil Narine, who is yet to click with the bat. Talking to ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir stated that Narine needs to be dropped from the top of the order.

Talking about the KKR line-up, Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo, "Rahul Tripathi goes up the order, Dinesh Karthik plays at no 6, not before Morgan and not before Russell as well. Probably Sunile Narine goes to bat at 8 or 9. If Morgan bats no 4 and Russell at 5 and Dinesh Karthik to follow."

The former KKR skipper also felt that Karthik took a bad call by opting to let Varun Chakravarthy bowl the final over which went for 20 runs. "Your best bowlers need to ball the 18th, 19th and 20th over, unfortunately it didn't happen. Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine - if a spinner has to bowl. Even Mavi, he did a fabulous job in the previous games and so did Andre Russell. You have to give your best bowlers," added the former India opener.

Gambhir further stated that the Dinesh Karthik-led team gave away 20-25 extra runs at Sharjah. "It is never finished till it is finished, that's what we saw in Sharjah. These are too many runs, probably, 20-25 runsmore than what KKR was expecting."

Gambhir also lauded Anrich Nortje, as he did well to restrict the KKR batsman, giving away just five runs and picking up an important wicket in the 19th over. "It was the brilliance of Nortje, just backing himself which actually changed the fortune of the match."

The former KKR skipper also praised Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer for his match winning knock of 38-ball 88. "We keep talking about how he plays spin but today he showed that he can dominate fast bowlers as well," signed off Gambhir.

(With inputs from PTI)