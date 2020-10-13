IPL 2020: Four held in Goa for betting on Indian Premier League matches

The Calangute police on Monday night raided the hotel in Candolim village where the accused were found accepting bets on the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, a police spokesman said.

The four accused, identified as Adduri Naga Raju (42), Irrinki Venkata Ganesh (20), Pithani Kishore Kumar (41) and Rudra Suryanarayan Raju (39), all natives of Andhra Pradesh, were arrested, he said.

The police also seized total Rs 15,785 cash, 32 mobile phones, a mobile conference box and two laptops, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Goa Public Gambling Act, he said. This is the fourth IPL betting case registered by the Calangute police in a month.