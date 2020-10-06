IPL 2020: Four held in Karnataka for betting online

According to a report in PTI, Karnataka police said on Tuesday that they arrested four people involved in cricket betting using online apps during the 13th edition of the IPL. The cops nabbed the four and also seized Rs. 4.91 lakh.

"Three more cases of cricket betting detected by CCB during ongoing #IPL2020. Betting done through online apps," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a tweet.

In a brief statement, Patil said betting was done using applications such as Lotusbook, Cric365day and Falcon. Raids were carried out at Puttenahalli,

Konanakunte and Byatarayanapura police station limits and four people involved in it were arrested and Rs 4.91 lakh cash and six mobiles phones confiscated.

Earlier, two betting rackets had been busted. The first racket was busted in Bengaluru, where the police had arrested three people, while in the next arrest, cops in Jaipur had arrested three for betting on the ongoing T20 tournament.

(With inputs from PTI)