Cricket
IPL 2020: Full list of players traded as Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane lead chart

By
IPL 2020: Full list of players traded
IPL 2020: Full list of players traded

Bengaluru, November 14: The IPL transfer window officially came to a close on Thursday (November 14) with several teams trading players in this time frame with the likes of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane highlighting the market movements over the last few days.

IPL TRANSFER: PLAYERS TO BE RELEASED AND RETAINED

The IPL auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19 and the BCCI has announced that the teams will have an additional budget of Rs 3 crore above the balance remaining from their Rs 85 crore from the IPL 2019 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will reveal their list of released and retained players on Friday (November 15) and we will get a full picture of all teams to then. MyKhel takes a look at the transfers till date.

1. Big names traded

1. Big names traded

1. R Ashwin: The India offie captained Kings XI Punjab for two seasons but the team did not make big strides despite showing a lot of promise. He joined Delhi Capitals and his price at last auction was Rs 7.1 crore.

2. Ajinkya Rahane: The elegant right-hander has been with Rajasthan Royals for a long time reflected in him playing 100 games for them. Rahane was also the captain once Steve Smith was banned for his involvement in the Cape Town match-fixing scandal. He has now joined Delhi Capitals. His price was Rs 4 crore.

2. Other players traded

2. Other players traded

1. Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - Rs 20 lakh.

2. Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - Rs 6.2 crore.

3. J Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - Rs 20 lakh

4. Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - Rs 2.2 crore

5. K Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - Rs 6.2 crore

6. Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 3 crore

7. Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - Rs 75 lakh

8. Mayank Markande (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 20 lakh

9. Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 3 crore

3. Rumours

3. Rumours

It has been rumoured that Chennai Super Kings will release five players on the morrow with names doing the rounds include M Vijay, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings and Scott Kuggelejin. It has been rumoured that with Rahane entering the Delhi Capitals set up they may release Shikhar Dhawan or Prithvi Shaw or both. RCB too will announce their list of retained and released players on Friday with names like Colin de Grandhomme in the to-be-released players' category.

4. IPL 2020

4. IPL 2020

The auction ahead of IPL 2020 will be held on December 19 at Kolkata, the first time the City is hosting the glitzy event. The IPL 2020 will see some new innovations like no-ball umpire and this will the 13th edition of the tournament. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the tournament.

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 19:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019

