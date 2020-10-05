IPL 2020: Future India stars: Know 6 young cricketers who have done shockingly well in UAE

A set of stars - new and experienced - have set the IPL 2020 on the right track. MyKhel explores some new and young names who have exceeded expectations.

1. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)

Well, Kishan is not exactly a new name in the IPL as he has been on the circuit for the last three years. The Bihar lad is a product of the under-19 cricket, and has built his name as a hard-hitting wicketkeeper batsman. The 21-year-old has not got regular opportunities in the IPL for Mumbai, especially after the arrival of Quinton de Kock, who does the wicket-keeper, opener role. In IPL 2020, also it required an injury to Saurabh Tiwary for Kishan to get a look in against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He grabbed the chance with both hands, smoking a 99.

Mumbai had lost that match in the Super Over. But the tenacity Kishan showed was impressive chasing a massive total and rest assured the left-hander is going to be a major part in Mumbai's schemes.

2. Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

It was a gamble the Royal Challengers Bangalore took for IPL 2020. Once they signed Australian opener Aaron Finch, they needed a regular partner for him and instead of going for makeshift options like Parthiv Patel, RCB chose a regular opener in Devdutt. The 20-year-old left-hander exceeded RCB's expectations and even outscored an experienced campaigner in Aaron Finch.

With three fifties from four matches, Devdutt has emerged as a strong pillar for Royal Challengers in this IPL.

3. Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The 19-year-old India Under-19 captain has got only limited opportunity to bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad because he bats lower down the middle-order. But in the first chance to show his mettle, Garg did not disappoint. Hyderabad were slipped to 69 for 4 against Chennai Super Kings. But Garg produced a 26-ball 51 to lift his team to 164 for 5, eventually a match-winning total. The calm he exuded under duress was heartening and we can expect bigger things from this UP lad in the future.

. 4. Abdul Samad (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The 19-year-old all-rounder from Jammu is a wonderful talent. He has grown under the tutelage of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, coach of Jammu. Samad has been drafted into the side by Sunrisers bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan and he has not disappointed in the limited opportunities to bat and bowl. Samad has shown he can clear the long boundaries of Dubai and Abu Dhabi with ease. He showed his mettle and maturity while bowling the last over against the Chennai Super Kings.

5. Ravi Bishnoi (Kings XI Punjab)

The leg-spinner is another star from the Under-19 pipeline. Kings XI have trusted him with spin duties even ahead of someone like Mujeeb ur Rahman. Bishnoi has not exactly disappointed either. He showed his skills in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, picking up three wickets, including Aaron Finch, in a massive 97-run win, till date Kings XI's lone win in the IPL 2020. Of course, he is a rookie who is learning the tricks of the trade and has a master in Anil Kumble on his side. But Bishnoi has showed a heart to bowl to big names, and cope some punishment and still return to bowl with a smile.

6. Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The promising right-arm pacer Nagarkoti had joined Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2018 but went without a game for two seasons, owing to an injury. But the postponement of IPL 2020 to September came as a massive blessing for him as he received ample time to recover from a back injury. Nagarkoti repaid all the trust KKR shown in him when he came up with a match-turning spell against Rajasthan Royals and took a splendid catch to dismiss dangerous Jofra Archer. Now, 20-year-old Nagarkoti and his U19 team-mate Mavi, can look forward to bigger things in future. Right now, they will be focused on giving Knight Riders campaign in the IPL 2020 a definite shape.