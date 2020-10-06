IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya escapes Jofra Archer's lethal beamer; Suryakumar survives concussion scare

On the first delivery of the 19th over, the high full-toss seemed to have slipped away from Archer's hand and it went straight towards Hardik - who was on strike. The spicy beamer was delivered at a speed of 152 kmph and had it hit Hardik's helmet he would have definitely been injured badly.

However, while ducking the beamer Hardik lost his balance and fell on the ground and the ball even beat wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to run towards the boundary. Archer immediately apologised to the batsman for his mistake.

Hardik, however, got up early and told the umpire that he gloved the ball and should have been rewarded a boundary. But the umpire ruled it as a bye.

Later, in the same over it was Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav who had a taste of Archer's spicy bouncer which hit him on the helmet. On the fourth delivery of the 19th over, Archer bowled a well-directed bouncer and Suryakumar tried to take it on but it was too quick for him. He missed the ball and was struck on the side of the helmet. The right-handed batsman straightaway removed his helmet and went on his haunches.

The Mumbai Indians physio immediately rushed into the middle to have a look at Suryakumar, who looked clearly shaken by the hit. The physio checked him for concussion and luckily there wasn't anything serious as the batsman looked fine and continued batting.

On the very next delivery, Suryakumar responded with a reverse-lap shot that sailed over fine leg boundary for a maximum.

Thanks to Suryakumar's 47-ball 79* and Pandya's 19-ball 30, Mumbai Indians posted 193-4 after electing to bat first.