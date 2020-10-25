Cricket
IPL 2020: Hats off for turning up: Tendulkar lauds Mandeep, Rana

By
Nitish Rana displays the KKR jersey with his late father-in-laws name on it
Nitish Rana displays the KKR jersey with his late father-in-laws name on it

Bengaluru, Oct. 25: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana and Kings XI Punjab’s Mandeep Singh played for their respective sides during their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounters on Saturday after suffering personal family tragedies.

Rana, who played a blistering knock for KKR against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, had lost his father-in-law due to cancer. Meanwhile, Mandeep, who opened for Kings XI Punjab against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, lost his father on Friday.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar lauded the duo for turning up for their teams despite their personal losses.

The legendary cricketer tweeted, “Loss of a loved one hurts, but what’s more heartbreaking is when one doesn’t get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27, and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played.”

Rana played a blistering 81 off 53 in KKR’s win over the Capitals. The KKR batsman dedicated his half-century to his late father-in-law Surinder who passed away on Friday.

Rana scored his 10th half-century of the tournament. After reaching the 50-run mark, the opening batsman displayed the Knights jersey with his late father-in-law’s name written on it. The Knight Riders beat the Delhi Capitals by 59 runs.

Meanwhile, Mandeep who opened in Mayank Agarwal’s absence, scored 17 against the Sunrisers. The entire Punjab team wore black armbands in honour of Mandeep’s father. KXIP notched up a 12-run win over SRH.

Story first published: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
