IPL 2020: Hopefully we'll carry the momentum: Trent Boult after Mumbai’s win over Delhi

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 31: Trent Boult put up another scintillating show with the ball in Mumbai Indians’ nine-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in their penultimate Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

After opting to bat, Boult gave Capitals the perfect start, picking up a wicket in the first over and a second one in his second over. Boult’s early strike reduced Capitals to 15/2 in three overs.

After the early wickets Capitals failed to recover as Mumbai restricted DC to 110/9. Boult and Jasprit Bumrah pocketed three wickets each.

Speaking after notching up a convincing win, Boult said the defending champions didn’t take the pressure off the Capitals.

“Nice to take wickets at the start and we didn't really let that pressure off. The wickets are getting nice to bowl on. Nice to put some pressure on and get wickets. Nice to be playing cricket, nice to be winning. Business end of the tournament, hopefully we'll carry the momentum,” said the Mumbai bowler.

Following their thumping win over Capitals, Mumbai have secured a top-two finish in the 13th edition of the tournament.

The defending champions have won nine out of thirteen matches and will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league game of the season on Tuesday.

Match 52 October 31 2020, 07:30 PM
Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2020

