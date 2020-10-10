IPL 2020: I am very lucky to have the world's best captain by results in my side: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR Match 24, Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders notch up nerve-wracking 2-run win over Kings XI Punjab

Dinesh Karthik led from the front as he scored a blistering 58 off 29.

Speaking after their win, the Kolkata skipper said that the bowlers needed to come up with something special if they were to stop the Kings XI Punjab opening duo. After KKR posted 164 on the board, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal handed the Punjab team a flying start.

But the KKR bowling unit came together, with Sunil Narine and Prasidh Krishna leading from the front, to hand KKR a thrilling win.

"The way Rahul and Mayank batted, we thought we needed to do something really special to come back into the game. (But we had faith) With Sunny (Sunil Narine) and Varun (Chakravarthy) and Prasidh bowling the way he has done in his first game," said the skipper.

Karthik had been under fire for his dismal show with the bat this season. But the skipper silenced critics with his blistering knock on Saturday.

The skipper said coach Brendon McCullum had always encourage him to bat up the order. "McCullum has been encouraging me to bat higher in the order, but I am looking at what the team needs. I have to give him credit for keeping me in this space," said Karthik.

Meanwhile, Karthik also backed Andre Russell and said they need to take a look at him after he hurt himself while fielding. "Whenever Russell gets injured, you know it is hard. He is a very special player, he is a very special person. We need to go look at him."

The skipper also lauded Krishna and Narine. "Prasidh is special. The way he came back and bowled in the second spell shows how good he is.

Sunil Narine stands up for us a lot of time. He is calm. He is always looking to find the best way to contribute to the team. Not only Sunil, a lot of credit needs to be given to Morgan and McCullum. I am very lucky to have the world's best captain by results in my side," signed off the KKR skipper.