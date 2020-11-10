IPL 2020: I'm sure we'll have the fifth title in the bag, says Rohit Sharma

MI are four-time IPL champions, with all the titles coming with Rohit at the helm, while the Shreyas Iyer-ld DC are making it to the title clash for the first time.

"There'll be a psychological advantage a little bit. I'm sure we'll have the fifth one in the bag" Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

Rohit's statement was based on the fact that MI beat DC in all three matches played in IPL 2020 so far, that too with convincing margins.

They won the first leg by five wickets, return leg by nine wickets and the first qualifier by 57 runs.

However the Mumbai opener has guarded the team against complacency, saying they cannot afford to sit on past laurels.

"What we've seen with IPL is every day is a fresh day, every day is a new pressure and every game is a new game. So you can't think too much about what has happened in the past," added Rohit who is verge of becoming the first captain in IPL history to win five titles.

You can take confidence from the past but you cannot dwell on it: Rohit

On the eve of the final, the MI skipper was quick to add that that any win gives a team extra confidence.

"To be honest, we can't think about that we've played these guys before and we've beaten them. We just need to think that they're a new opponent and what we'll do as a team against that opponent.

"It's that simple for us and we keep doing right things on the field," said Rohit, who has been the standout performer for MI over the years.