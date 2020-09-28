IPL 2020: I think it's going to be a good year for Glenn Maxwell, says KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia

Speaking to "Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face Cricket Series" on Monday (September 28), the Co-Owner of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) discussed the new normal, KXIP's team combination, the impact of a closed-door IPL 2020 on the business and also his admiration for KL Rahul, Anil Kumble and new signing Glenn Maxwell who came back to the Punjab outfit garnering a whopping sum of INR 10.75 Crore.

The initial discussion was about how is the feeling that the IPL is finally taking place and Wadia said, "I think a lot of skeptics thought it would never take place. I was not one of them, knew all along that it would happen. I had full faith in the BCCI and the IPL that it would happen. I think there were a lot of two and fro with the ICC as well. And I, I'm very happy that it's taking place in Dubai it's a good hunting ground for us and I truly believe that the BCCI gets a lot of stick and I think there's a lot of negativity which people talk about BCCI, it's okay to be negative in some things but then at least applaud when people do positive things. And I take a bow to the IPL - Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, Brijesh Patel and the others who are involved in getting the IPL up and running and it's just incredible. It's just incredible what they've done to pull it off, the safety and security protocols are amazing in the bubbles. We've had a lot to learn from other leagues and they've learned."

The KXIP co-owner also voiced his opinion on the IPL being held in the UAE giving an analogy, "In every business, you have a good year and a bad year and ups and downs. And I think this is one of those years where one has to look at the glass half full. It's better than it's happening than it's not. We're very excited and happy to have the IPL."

With the new normal in place and restrictions at the stadiums, the owners are having a new experience being at the ground to which Wadia said, "It's a different experience and quite intriguing when you are in a stadium and there are no fans around. It just means we have to shout more and cheer more. We have to adapt and adjust and that is what we are doing. It might be pretty peaceful actually from an owner's perspective because for a lot of owners, when you go to your home grounds you have so many fans asking you things, wanting things and it might be pretty peaceful from our perspective, also. You have a more relaxed time and you get to enjoy the game and focus more. Here you have a restriction of eight people, so it is a different experience. I wouldn't say its better but it's unique and more peaceful for sure."

Finally, the discussion came on KXIP and Glenn Maxwell in particular. He said, "Maxwell brings tremendous amounts to the game and I think he's long overdue. And I think it's going to be a good year for him, as he said, "Playing pace better. I have more confidence" and it's all about confidence. He is a very important part of our team and of course, he is an entertainer, on his given day and when in his element he is beautiful to watch."