IPL 2020: Important for players like Shami to set example for juniors: KXIP fielding coach Rhodes

By Pti

Dubai, Aug 31: Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes feels it's important for the team's senior players such as Mohammed Shami to set an example for the juniors to follow in the upcoming IPL.

Moved out of India due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be held across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders," Rhodes said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab.

"But it's guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles.

"If they are setting high standards, then young players, it's easier for them to follow. So it's great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he's still got something left in the tank."

Kings XI Punjab will be led by India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul. This will be Rhodes' first stint with the Kings XI Punjab. He is making a return to the IPL after having spent two seasons away post his stint with the Mumbai Indians.

Story first published: Monday, August 31, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
